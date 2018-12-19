Religious Diplomacy

By Mohammed Latif

People of Indo-Pak are traditionally highly sensitive and emotional to their respective religious beliefs and spare no occasion to physically and openly express it. Their religious practices are more of rituals based on spiritualism rather than the actual spirit of prayers and usually revolve around festivities at shrines, temples and Gurdwaras. With the partition of Sub-Continent many sacred religious places belonging to Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs also got divided and millions of followers of each religion across the divide keep aspiring throughout their lives to get a chance to visit these sites which in most cases, due to visa restrictions for pilgrims on both sides etc, remain unfulfilled. While most of Muslims in Pakistan keep dreaming of paying their respects to the Khawaja of Ajmair shareef and to listen Qawali and make dhamal there , the hearts of Sikhs in India, rather all over the World, keep beating to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Shrine of Guru Aryan Dev, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib as a lifetime treat to listen Guru Granth Sahib there and perhaps new generations of Hindus in India might not even be aware of their second most sacred site in Choa Saidan Shah, Pakistan i.e Sri Katas Raj and their desire to recite The Vedas and ring bells in the famous temple whose pure water pond has already started drying up due to establishment of number of Cement Factories in the adjoining areas and resultant lowering of underground water level.

In essence, all religions teach peace, harmony and love for mankind rather for all creatures of God, Bhagwan and Guru as per their respective believes. Islam emphasizes on its followers to respect the feelings, emotions, festivals and prayer places of followers of all religions and beliefs and also even directs to avoid uttering any bad words for their gods. In fact the light of Islam spread in the Indian Sub-Continent through the preaching’s of great peace loving Muslim Sufi Saints who practically demonstrated the divine message of love, care and equality for all human beings. Inter faith harmony and respect for fellow human beings’ ways of lives, is fast deteriorating in our illiterate societies and being replaced by intolerant and fundamentalist groups and individuals promoting hate and terror; destruction of Babri Masjid, Gujrat Massacre and tragedy of “Samjhota Express” are few glaring cases in point. The prevailing environment of mistrust and perennial war mongering between India and Pakistan has definitely affected millions of intended pilgrims on both sides of the divide to visit their respective religious sacred sites to fulfill their spiritual desires. Newly elected government in Pakistan is pursuing the goal of reviving peace talks with India but response from other side is not very encouraging. The offer by General Bajwa to the visiting Indian guest Mr. Navjot Singh Sidhu on the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to help open Kartarpura Crossing for Sikh pilgrims as a good will gesture to improve inter faith harmony and enhance people to people contact with a view to improving bilateral relations has already become a reality on the historic day of 28 November 2018.

War is not the only mean to achieve peace and specially so between the two nuclear rivals; war rather brings destruction and devastation with unbearable loss to lives and economy. After World War-2, this fact has been finally understood by the long time staunch enemies in Europe and today all nations of the region are living in peace and harmony under the umbrella of European Union with open borders. For India and Pakistan also dialogue is a sensible option and solution to all their outstanding issues. In the past, both have already agreed and implemented a number of Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to facilitate people to people contacts and limited exchange of trade by opening borders at various locations.

If and when both countries decide to resume peace talks, it would be appropriate if religious diplomacy is given a chance to promote softer and actual image of all religions through enhanced people to people contacts. Up till now promoting interfaith hatred has been the slogan and main agenda of religiously motivated political parties on both side specially BJP, now let interfaith harmony be given a chance to promote peace and let people on both sides force their respective political leadership to maintain peace so that intended religious pilgrims could conveniently pay homage to their loved and cherished saints and sites.

The proposed religious diplomacy would entail maintainace and up gradation of all historic sacred sites belonging to all religions which can be willingly and conveniently done through donations by respective religious communities.

Visa regulations on both sides need to be relaxed by reducing the visa processing time and at places it could be visa free like Kartarpura Initiative by Pakistan, remove restriction on number of pilgrims to attend a particular religious festival/ event, make convenient and safe transportation arrangements, build sufficient good quality accommodation close to sacred sites with fool proof security arrangements to make the stay of visitors as comfortable.

