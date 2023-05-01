Religious Affairs minister clears the air on reports of additional payment for Zamzam water during Hajj

ISLAMABAD – Several reports in Pakistani media suggest that Hajj pilgrims will have to pay an additional amount for a five-liter bottle of Zamzam upon arrival to the homeland.

It was reported that Hajj pilgrims will have to pay 15 Saudi Riyals, which is around 1100 in local currency, to get five liters of Zamzam water.

Amid the contrasting reports, Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood dismissed all reports about additional charges over Zamzam water for Hajj pilgrims.

In a statement, the minister said the pilgrims will not be charged more than the package. He mentioned that all Hajj packages include Zamzam charges, saying there is no truth in reports about the additional amount.

The religious affairs minister further maintained that he is personally supervising all the Hajj-related arrangements.

The maiden Hajj flight is scheduled to depart on May 20. Pakistani government is making all-out efforts for the smooth procedure, Minister said, saying action would be taken against private Hajj operators who fail to fulfill their commitments.

Minister earlier announced that if the promises made to the pilgrims were not fulfilled, the defaulters would face the music.