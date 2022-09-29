Relief to K-Electric consumers as NEPRA reduces power tariff by Rs4.87 per unit

Islamabad: A huge sigh of relief for the consumers of Karachi Electric (K-Electric) as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved slashing the power tariff by Rs4.87 per unit.

A detailed announcement in this regard will be issued later by NEPRA.

The reduction in power tariff, made in the fuel adjustment charges, would relieve K-electric consumers of Rs7 billion. However, it would not apply to lifeline consumers of KE.

KE had requested a decrease of Rs4.21 per unit in tariff regarding monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for August.

