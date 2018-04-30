Relief to agri sector to help increase production: ICCI

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Amir Waheed has welcomed the sixth budget announced by the present government, providing relief to livestock, dairy and agriculture sectors.

Reducing custom duty on dairy, livestock and seeds would help increase production, he said while talking to a news channel.

For the promotion of agriculture sector, handsome relief was given to the farmers to achieve the objectives, he said.

In the present circumstances, it may be called the people-friendly and balanced budget, he said. Besides corporate sector, different other companies would also avail the relief as given in the budget, he added.

Commenting on the budget, the former Finance Minister Dr Salman Shah said reducing taxes would help the business community to boost economic activities in the country.—APP