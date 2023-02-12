Relief supplies from Pakistan arrive in Turkiye

A Pakistan Air Force aircraft carrying tents and relief goods arrived in earthquake-hit Adana, Turkey on Saturday as the country grapples with the devastating effects of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

The aircraft carried 16.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance relief goods from the people of Pakistan for the earthquake-affected people of Turkey.

“PAF is also making all-out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy in Turkey,” the PAF said in a statement.

The press release added that eight Pakistani passengers will also be evacuated to Pakistan.

Earlier this week, two rescue teams were sent to Turkey on orders of the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

Additionally, aid supplies including a 30-bed mobile hospital, tents, blankets and other relief items have also been sent.