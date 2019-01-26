Relief package for martyred inspector’s family announced

Motorway and National Highways Police have announced a relief package of Rs 7.5 million to the family of martyred inspector of the motorway police who lost his life in an accident at M2 on late Friday.

The martyred cop, Muhammad Ehsan, Senior Patrolling Officer of Motorway Police was expired and a Patrolling Officer, Saboor Elahi sustained serious injuries in an unfortunate accident occurred at Motorway (M-2) between Chakri and Kallar Kahar zone at location 275 North.

The department has also announced to give a special package to his family every month, besides pension.

Inspector General (IG) of Motorway and National Highways Police, Allah Dino Khawaja (AD Khawaja) on Saturday said the department would bear all educational expenses of the children of the martyred inspector.

Muhammad Ehsan (Late) belonged to Chakwal and he left his wife and a four-year child to mourn his death. The funeral of the martyred officer was offered at 2:15 PM on Saturday at Chakwal, spokesman Motorway Police informed.

Police informed that two trailers, one loaded with cement and other with container, slightly collided with each other and one of them hit the police car which was on hard shoulder.

AD Khwaja expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Ehsan and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. IG said the services of martyred would be remembered forever. He said best medical facilities and treatment would be provided to the injured police officer and the department would afford the overall medical expenses of Saboor Elahi. —APP

