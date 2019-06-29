Relief for poor gas consumers

A day after taking notice of price hike of essential commodities, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday also directed the Ministry of Energy to work out a plan so that poor domestic consumers in the lowest slab could face minimum impact of the proposed 191 percent increase in the gas tariff which was approved by the Economic Coordination Committee at its meeting the other day. The rise in gas tariff would generate about Rs 510 billion in the next fiscal year for the two gas companies and meet their requirements of Rs 487 billion.

Indeed there is need to rationalize the current gas tariff slabs with focus on providing maximum relief to the poor segments of the society. The current slabs with the increase approved by the ECC will only add to the economic woes of the common man and it will become impossible for them to pay their monthly bills. We therefore really appreciate the gesture of the Prime Minister and expect that Minister of Energy Omer Ayub will find the way out to reduce the burden on poor gas consumers. We understand that the government is left with no option but to increase the prices given the losses of the gas distribution companies but this should be done in a phased manner and in fact maximum relief can be extended to the people by checking the leakages and pilferage in the system. Similarly, there is also need to review downward the power tariff both for the domestic and commercial consumers. Bringing gas and power tariff down will also help the government to check the price hike. Such a course will also make our export-oriented products competitive in the international market and we can substantially bolster our exports with focus on value addition. Undoubtedly, the government is faced with worst economic situation but it has to focus on development activities in order to steer the country towards a higher and positive growth trajectory which is the only way to create job opportunities for the people and lift the people out of poverty.