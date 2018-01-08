Relief for people

Mega development projects worth billions of rupees have been completed by the Punjab government during the last four and half years. This has been quite rightly claimed by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a meeting in Model Town Lahore through video link prior to his departure for Makkah from Medina Munawwara in Saudi Arabia the other day.

According to media reports, the CM said work on a number of more mega projects is continuing round the clock with prime focus on improving living standard of the people attaching due priority at the same time also for ensuring socio-economic development of the residents of districts located in the southern region of the province through allocation of special funds.

It also goes to the credit of the Punjab Government that a much appreciable system of third party audit apart from the internal audit system and due to this mechanism instant and transparent utilization of funds has been ensured and the development projects are being completed speedily and transparently in every nook and corner of the province. It is also commendable to note that the provincial government has turned the direction of its resources to the less-developed areas with focus on the poor people. All this augurs well for the well-being of the people to which the government is committed and working round the clock on speedy and timely completion of more and more development projects.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

