Relief for Nawaz

THE Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed the appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the suspension of the prison sentences of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield corruption reference. A five-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar ruled that the anti-graft body could not provide solid grounds for cancellation of bails. It further observed that the IHC did not exceed its authority in granting bail to the convicts of the Avenfield reference.

It is quite obvious that the verdict comes as a big relief to the former Prime Minister and his family members. There is no doubt that the judgement means not much at the moment for Mian Nawaz Sharif who is in any case behind bars as a consequence of adverse verdict of the accountability court in Al Azizia Steel Mills reference but the relief has relevance for his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is out on bail. The remarks given by her through a tweet also suggest that Maryam was happy and satisfied over the relief but added that she will celebrate in true sense when her father comes back home from Kot Lakhpat jail. Grant of bail by Islamabad High Court and now withholding of its decision by the Supreme Court is also a clear reflection of the reality that the NAB cases against Sharif Family were not strong. NAB was neither able to substantiate allegations against the accused before the accountability courts that gave judgements merely on the basis of non-provision of money trail by Sharifs and not on the basis of solid evidence of any wrong doing by the Bureau. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, a member of the bench that heard the plea for cancellation of the bail, rightly pointed out that the respondent has been regularly attending the proceedings of the accountability court but the prosecutor still wants cancellation of his bail. This is something akin to the drama enacted for arrest of Nawaz and Maryam on their return back from London despite the fact that their sole purpose of coming home was to court arrest. It is because of the lop-sided tactics adopted by the NAB that attracts wide criticism of the entire process of accountability.

