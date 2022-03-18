Relief for ex-PMs as AC sends back NAB reference.

Islamabad: Two former Prime Ministers, Yousuf Raza Gillani and Raja Parvez Ashraf, received relief from an accountability court on Friday, as the court sent a reference filed against them back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Islamabad Accountability Court was hearing a reference filed by the accountability bureau against the illegal appointment of Tauqeer Sadiq as chairman of Ogra.

During the hearing, the court declared that it did not have the legal jurisdiction to hold a trial against the former Prime Ministers.

The honourable court also mentioned that it could not hear the NAB’s reference against the ‘illegal’ appointment of ex-Ogra chief Tauqeer Sadiq.