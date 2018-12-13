Relief for constructors

THE Supreme Court Tuesday withdrew its order banning high-

rise constructions beyond six floors in Karachi. Hearing a petition filed by Association of Builders and Developers (ABD) against the ban, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar simultaneously directed constructions to continue as per law in the city. In a related development, on-going operation against illegal property in residential and business areas of the city has also been stopped.

The two developments would surely have soothing effect on the overall business environment of Karachi, which is backbone of the country’s economy. The ban on construction of high rise buildings was being agitated by builders for the last two years as it hit them hard. According to some estimates, over 500 projects and investment worth Rs 1,000 billion had been stopped owing to the court order. One can also imagine the agonies of all those who made payments for allotment of flats and shops in different projects as their savings were at stake. We believe that decisions should be taken after thorough consideration and minute study of all relevant issues and props and cons. High rise buildings have become a necessity all over the world especially in populous cities. The world has tackled the problem of squeezing space with introduction of the concepts of vertical cities and now even vertical villages are also merging in different countries as part of their strategy for effective utilization of land. Housing is a critical issue all over Pakistan but it is particularly so in Karachi which has a huge population and the only answer was to have high rise but quality buildings. It is time both the Government and other institutions adopt an approach that encourages investment and not discourages prospective entrepreneurs.

