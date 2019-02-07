Relief efforts in Tharparkar continue

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Directorate of Press Information, Information Department Government of Sindh Karachi received the information shared by the District Administration Tharparkar, stated that that the relief efforts and activities in prevailing drought conditions in Tharparkar district were continued. According to the released information, 126 children in gasping conditions admitted in the different Government Hospitals at District & Taluka level, died due to multiple health complication, whereas 39 children after being administered appropriate treatment and health cover have been discharged to their homes.

Moreover, 83 children were under treatment and 751 children were also treated under OPD services on health facilities of Tharparkar provided under the administration of Health Department. According to the shared report the Livestock Department under the command of Deputy Director Livestock setup their veterinary camps in 06 villages of different Talukas, includes two camps at Mithi and Islamkot, one camp each at Diplo, Chachro and Nagarparkar were established. In these established livestock camps, 144 animals were treated whereas 4728 animals were vaccinated and 416 were also drenched in the said villages.

In relief work, activities of free wheat distribution were organized by the district administration across the district. On Tuesday, 2697 families under phase-III. Till date, in phase one 247,552, phase two, 252,792 and in phase three 180,729 families received the wheat bags at the scale of 50 Kilogram as per head of family. In 3rd phase of distribution of ration bags among Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) continues Since 26-01-2019 3402 pregnant and lactating women were provided Ration Bags at their doorsteps on Tuesday. Till date, 27,698 ration bags have been distributed in 3rd phase.

