Relief cheque distributed among affectees

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani on Monday distributed cheques of one million rupees among each bereaved family of people died in storm in the district.

Flanked by JUI Member of National Assembly Maulana Muhammad Anwar, the deputy speaker handed over cheques of rupees one million each to five affected families. A short ceremony was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner here. Zahid Akram Durrani expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and property caused by the stormy rain on Saturday.

He said that the sympathies of the government are with the bereaved and affected families. He assured that financial aid would also be provided to the injured persons after finalization of a report of the Patwaris of the Finance Department. Later, Fateha was offered for the deceased.—Our Correspondent