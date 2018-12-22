Relief activities in Thar at full swing: DC

Our Correspondent

Mithi

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar has said relief activities in the prevailing drought conditions in Tharparkar District are in full swing in a clean and transparent manner on daily basis to help the affectees of Drought-hit of Thar. This he was said while issuing the detailed report of earlier day’s work done of relief activities in the District. He further added that in all the, 519 children from day 1 to 5 years age came for treatment in Out-Patient Services (OPD) in the district and taluka hospitals of Tharparkar district.

Moreover, 49 children were admitted in the hospitals for better treatment while 51 children were discharged after treated and providing better treatment facilities. Similarly, with the help of 31 Basic Health centers and 18 Government Dispensaries, 785 children were treated under the administrative control of PPHI, while 8 mobile medical teams from the Health Department and PPHI were setting up free medical campuses daily in various remote areas of the district.

With help of these 158 men, 217 women and 321 children were treated and provided free medicines. He further added that the Live Stock Department under the command of Deputy Director Livestock Stock setup their veterinary camps in 07 villages of the Vaccination and illicit animals are being treated on daily basis, to prevent animal diseases. Similarly, various programs of Population Welfare Department, Tharparkar, have been set up their camps on awareness, tubeligation and Jadelle procedure to inform people about the importance and procedure of family planning in various areas of the district as well.

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar said in his report that the free distribution of free wheat in Drought -affected families is also ongoing on daily basis, in the first phase 2 lack 39 thousand 717 affected families, 50 kg per family Free wheat has been distributed.

