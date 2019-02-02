Relief activities gaining momentum in drought-hit Tharpakar

Staff Reporter

District administration of Tharparkar in a communiqué sent to Directorate of Press Information, Sindh Information Department on Saturday informed that the day to day relief activities in the drought hit district of Tharparkar are in gaining momentum as more relief camps are being set up for the convenience of the people of the drought hit district.

According to the details sent to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah by Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Muhammad Asif Jamil on Saturday told that 34 children out of 123 were discharged from various government hospitals after receiving appropriate treatment on time.

On the other hand, 89 children are under treatment in these hospitals. In his report the deputy commissioner informed that 605 children were also treated in different health facilities functioning under the administrative control of the Health Department in the drought hit district Tharparkar.

Also, according to the report, 374 children were treated on the Saturday in the OPDs of 31 Basic Heath Units and 18 government dispensaries functioning under the administrative control of PPHI.

According to the report two children, although attended timely and extended all the requisite treatment immediately died after suffering from various health complications. According to the Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Mithi two months old Babu died after suffering from severe chest infection and pneumonia.

While, a baby girl who was immediately after her birth at a private clinic was shifted to district hospital Mithi could not survive as she had extreme low weight at the time of her birth. Both the children were attended by the health specialist on time as and when they were shifted to district hospital Mithi but unfortunately could not live on.

Deputy Commissioner in his report informed that distribution of free wheat was in progress across the drought hit district and on Saturday as well and 3586 families were provided with 50kg of free wheat bag each under phase – III of the scheme. Moreover, the 33 families who could not receive the free wheat during phase II of wheat distribution scheme were also been provided with free wheat in phase III.

Share on: WhatsApp