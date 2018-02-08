Reliance on nuclear weapons

Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal

THE United States 2018 Nuclear Posture Review is appealing for nuclear optimists and alarming for nuclear pessimists. It rationalises the needs to develop modern, flexible, and resilient nuclear capabilities and summarily dashed a campaign to make a world free of nuclear weapons. It not only signifies the vitality of nuclear weapons in the American strategic policy, but also profess about the emerging trends in the global strategic environment. Nevertheless, it is a harbinger of a lethal nuclear arms race among the nuclear-armed nations.

The diminishing unipolarity marked a new beginning for the international strategic environment. The old alliances are giving way to new strategic partnerships. The strategic alliances are appearing at both regional strategic setting and in the global strategic environment. Washington’s ability to manipulate or mold events around the globe has been declining with the rise of China and assertiveness of Russian Federation. Therefore, the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review announced on February 2, 2018 indicates a significant shift in Americans strategic thinking. They are more relying on nuclear weapons for the pursuit of political objectives. The Review states: The United States nuclear forces play critical roles in its national security strategy. They contribute to the deterrence of nuclear and non-nuclear attack. Secondly, they provide security assurance to both allies and partners. Third, the nuclear forces assist in the achievement of US objectives, if deterrence fails. Fourth, nuclear forces provide capacity to hedge against an uncertain future.

Washington seems too much worried about the increasing political and economic significance of China. It has been upset by the aggressive attitude of Russians in their neighbourhood. Therefore, the American strategic enclave is encouraging Trump administration to modernize country’s nuclear arsenal. Deputy Defence Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan stated: “The Nuclear Posture Review is a strategy to keep America safe with a deterrent that is modern and credible.” The 2018 Nuclear Posture Review concurs the 2017 National Security Strategy announced on December 18, 2017. Both documents unmasked the American strategic outlook, which is guided by principled realism. “It is realist because it acknowledges the central role of power in international politics, affirms that sovereign states are the best hope for a peaceful world, and clearly defines our national interests.” The realist security paradigm necessitates the military build-up to establish and sustain balance of power or in the nuclear age balance of terror with real or perceived strategic peers.

Since the beginning, Trump administration has been worried about the increasing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles capabilities of North Korea. It realizes that if Washington fails to satisfy the defensive needs of both South Korea and Japan, both nations could develop their own indigenous nuclear weapons prowess. Therefore, Washington has been ensuring Tokyo and Seoul about its defensive commitments with them. The 2018 Nuclear Posture Review reassures allies and partners for the continuity of Americans extended nuclear deterrence arrangement. It categorically states: “No country should doubt the strength of our extended deterrence commitments or the strength of U.S. and allied capabilities to deter, and if necessary defeat, any potential adversary’s nuclear or non- nuclear aggression.”

The 2018 Nuclear Posture Review reiterated Trump Administration’s confrontational, militaristic, anti-Russia and hostile China policies. It claimed that both Moscow and Beijing “added new types of nuclear capabilities to their arsenals, increased the salience of nuclear forces in their strategies and plans, and engaged in increasingly aggressive behaviour, including in outer space and cyber space.” Hence, the modernization of American nuclear arsenal is inevitable to counter Chinese and Russians increasing military power. The significant revelation of the Review is re-introduction of Tactical Nuclear Weapons (TNW) to enhance the American deterrence profile against major nuclear weapon powers. It is a reversal of four decades American policy to reduce the role and number of nuclear weapons in U.S. national security strategy. It was reported that United States maintained 5,000 nuclear weapons today. Despite having the largest, most flexible, capable nuclear force in the world, the American strategists are demanding the qualitative and quantitative improvement of their nuclear arsenal.

The principal casualty of 2018 Nuclear Posture Review is the credibility of a fragile nuclear non-proliferation regime. Admittedly, since the entry into force of Indo-US nuclear deal in 2008, Nuclear Supplier Group waiver to accommodate India and above all India’s full membership of Missile Technology Control Regime on the behest of United States in 2016 negatively influenced the South Asian strategic environment. It obliges Pakistan to advance its nuclear arsenal to check the aggressive behaviour of India. Indeed, these developments have produced increased uncertainty and risks in the South Asian strategic environment. To conclude, military power is imperative for guarding and pursuing national interest in the anarchical international society. Therefore, the Americans have been investing immensely in the military build-up, especially advancing their nuclear arsenal. Nevertheless, the modernisation of the American nuclear arsenal not only unleashes nuclear arms race, but also increases the risk of the use and spread of nuclear weapons.

— The writer is Associate Professor, School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

Related