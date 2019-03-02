Releasing Indian Pilot

Pakistan has taken a bold step to release Indian captured pilot Wing Cdr. Abhinandan Varthaman. It is a nice gesture and a clear message to India and rest of the world that we are peace loving nation and do not want to fight a war against any country in the world but do not consider it as our weakness because a nation that can defend any sort of attack, can also retaliate. What else India expects from Pakistan.Let’s sit on table talks and never make such a mistake again because war brings destruction not peace. Do not miscalculate that you have more weapons than us. Just realise that we both have nuclear weapons which bring equal unimaginable destructive results.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp