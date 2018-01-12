Releasing common citizens

I was delighted to read the news item in your esteemed daily (8th, January) that Pakistan has released a total of 147 Indian fishermen who had been arrested for violation of maritime borders and allegedly fishing in Pak territorial waters. It was a great step of Pakistan to release the common citizens of India whose families were eagerly waiting for their guardians. This will surely bring newness into the relationship of the both countries.

The fishermen of Pakistan and India occasionally lose their way and go stray into the other country’s territorial waters and are caught and jailed where they remain for a long period of time. The respective governments of both countries should take a step that will ease the fishermen of both the countries to do their job.

MD RUSTAM PARWEZ

Hyderabad, India

