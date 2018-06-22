Release of Rs74.4m for treatment of deserving patients approved

Minister for Labour, Human Resource and Livestock calls on CM

Staff Reporter

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Dr. Hasan Askari has approved the release of additional funds of 74.4 million rupees for the treatment of deserving patients. The amount will be utilized for free treatment of deserving patients suffering from fatal diseases including cancer and transplantation of liver and kidney.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Dr. Hasan Askari said that these funds have been provided to fulfill the need of providing immediate treatment facilities to the disadvantaged patients and this act will heal the wounds of the ailing humanity. Treatment of patients is not a favor to anybody but a duty of every government, he said adding that the people have full right over the resources of the government and they will be given their rights.

He said that caretaker set up is striving for public service according to its given mandate. Provision of necessary cooperation and support is essential for the treatment of needy patients and for that purpose, provision of funds is a priority agenda.

Dr. Hasan Askari said that provision of healthcare and other facilities is a starting point of good governance and fulfillment of this agenda will be ensured within the given timeframe and efforts will be made to provide every possible relief to the people at every stage.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Labour, Human Resource, Livestock and Transport departments Nauman Kabir called on Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari at Chief Minister’s Office, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, different administrative and departmental issues were discussed in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Askari said that the best arrangements would be made for holding of free and fair elections in line with the directions of Election Commission, and all government departments would play their proactive role for peaceful holding of elections.

He said that protection of rights of labourers and industrial workers would be ensured across the province and added that provision of healthcare and educational facilities to them was a priority of the government. Giving due status to labourers and other low-income families is a responsibility of the government, he added.

He said that legal steps should be initiated to eradicate exploitation of rights of brick-kiln workers. Similarly, steps should also be initiated for increasing production of meat and milk by promoting livestock and targets of agricultural productivity can be achieved through different innovative livestock schemes, he added.

Provincial Minister Nauman Kabir apprised the chief minister of performance of labour and human resource, livestock and transport departments.