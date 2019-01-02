Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) on Monday demanded the government for immediate release of refunds and duty drawback as exporters are facing severe liquidity issues. Addressing at an emergent press conference, Jawed Bilwani, Chairman, PHMA said that due to stuck up refunds the industry was facing serious liquidity issues. The government should immediately release refunds including sales tax and withholding taxes, besides releasing customs rebates and duty drawback. Bilwani said that the total amount of stuck up refunds of textile sector had reached to Rs127 billion. Out of which the refund claims amounting Rs61 billion are of apparel sector, he added. He said that small manufacturers were hit hard due to liquidity problems. He said that if the amount released immediately then the industry would able to provide jobs to thousands. Bilwani said that reportedly the government was mulling on issuing bonds or providing some cash to industry. “We are not demanding loans. The government should find out a permanent solution,” he added. Bilwani said that the industry was facing several other challenges including gas shortage.

Share on: WhatsApp