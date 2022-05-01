Release of Kashmiri detainees before Eid-ul-Fitr demanded

The President of Indian National Congress in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, has called for the release of Kashmiri detainees before Eid-ul-FItr. Ghulam Ahmad Mir in a statement in Srinagar said, the Indian government must consider releasing the Kashmiri youth languishing in different jails of IIOJK ad India under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) to ensure respite to their families on the auspicious occasion of the Eid.

There are various families who find it very difficult to bear the expenses to see their sons languishing in different jails in India, he said. Those who are not involved in any serious offences must be released before Eid-ul-Fitr, Mir said.—KMS