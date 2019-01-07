Release of jailed expats top priority: Bukhari

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday took strong note of plight of expatriate Pakistanis languishing in foreign jails and reiterated the government’s firm commitment for their release on priority. He extended the assurance to families of imprisoned expatriates, who called on him here and apprised him about plight of their near and dear ones.

The SAPM said the government would utilize all available resources and channels for their early release.”Release of overseas Pakistanis imprisoned in foreign jails is the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government,” he remarked. He said the government was already in contact with the authorities concerned in Dubai to evolve a mechanism for bringing back the jailed Pakistanis, who committed minor crimes and could not return to their home due to different issues like non-payment of fines and lack of resources to pursue legal proceedings.

The ministry is holding consultation with all stakeholders within the country to expedite the repatriation process, Bukhari said and added that and negotiations with Qatari and Saudi Arabia’s authorities were underway for release of such Pakistanis. He welcomed Bahrain’s recent decision to release 12 Pakistani prisoners and lauded the move. In another development, the Senate body on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has recently sought the complete detail of the arrangements taken by the ministry regarding repatriation of overseas Pakistanis languishing in different countries’ jails.

Some three months back, a report submitted by the Interior Ministry in the Lahore High Court had revealed that over 11,803 overseas Pakistanis, of 8.8 million were languishing in foreign jails.

