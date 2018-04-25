Relaxation to another 57 tariff lines by Chinese govt welcomed

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chinese government’s decision to relax another 57 tariff lines will help further strengthen bilateral trade ties and will also enhance Pakistan’s exports to China.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that Pakistan is experiencing huge loss in trade with China that will be reduced by the removal of tariff on Pakistani 57 export goods. He said that Pakistan should have Free Trade Agreements with maximum countries on win-win basis.

Despite having bilateral and multilateral trade agreements with many countries. He said that swallowing trade deficit calls for policy shift and a well-tailored strategy to tackle those factors that are contributing heavily to economic ills.

The LCCI President said that unimpressive exports and widening trade deficit are big concerns at the moment and needed immediate attention of the decision makers.

He said that Pakistan has been running consistent trade deficit because of various reasons including dependence on a few countries and on a few products for exports, undue imports and lack of interest to find out new destinations for Pakistani merchandise.

Malik Tahir Javaid suggested that the concerned government quarters should join heads with the private sector for finding out a methodology for increasing the exports of the country that is a prerequisite to control trade deficit.

The LCCI Vice President Zeshan Khalil said that apart from cutting the cost of doing business in Pakistan, the government would have to evolve a long-term strategy to make its products attractive in the global market to increase its exports. He said that there is a dire need of diplomacy to get due share for Pakistani products in the international market.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid also called for a policy for building up the manufacturing sector saying that it is the base of all leading economies and account for more than 35% contribution to GDP.

He said that manufacturing base of Pakistan greatly suffered over the past decade on account of irregular and costly energy supply and high cost of doing business etc.

He said that competitiveness challenges have created major problems in domestic and international markets.

Increased cost has created decrease in exports and decrease in overall growth rate. These conditions require immediate remedial measures.