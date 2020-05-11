Relaxation in lockdown to continue till implementation of SOPs ensured: Nasir Shah

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the agreement reached between Sindh government and traders on easing business hours was welcoming. He said that no strict action would be taken by the government if the traders strictly adhered to the standard operating procedures during business hours from 6 am to 5 pm. He said that the Sindh government decided to ease the lock down in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court and in consultation with the federal government in the wider interest of the people. The provincial Information Minister said that easing or tightening of lockdown depended on implementation of standard operating procedures by people and members of business community. He said that those who had to go to the markets for shopping should follow the guidelines issued by the government as the guidelines had been issued for their own protection.

“The only way to avoid getting infected with the Corona virus is to take precautions,” he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that as long as people and business community continue to follow the defined standard operating procedures, the relaxation in lock down would not be withdrawn. He further asked the people and the members of the business community to strictly follow the lock down on announced safe days and stay at home on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. He said that according to the medical experts, it was very important to follow the standard of procedures, adding that, the Sindh government had formulated the standard operating procedures in consultation with the medical experts. He expressed the hope that the members of the business community would not only implement the standard operating procedures themselves but would also make their customers bound to do so. The provincial Information Minister said that the Sindh government had decided to relax the lock down in view of the plight of traders and people and now it was their responsibility to fully cooperate with the government in this battle against the pandemic.