Relatives, PML-N leaders meet Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and relatives of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met him at Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday.

Nawaz is imprisoned in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail after an accountability court handed him a seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. The former premier’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, his mother and nephew Hamza Shehbaz were among those who visited him at the jail. PML-N leaders, including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir, also met the PML-N supreme leader.

In a formal request submitted for a meeting with Nawaz, names of Maryam, Hamza, Junaid Safdar, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Yousuf Abbas and Aziz Abbas among others were mentioned.

