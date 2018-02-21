Relations between Pakistan, Kuwait based on respect, cooperation: Ambassador

National Day of Kuwait

In a message on the occasion of the celebration of Kuwait glorious National Day Ambassador of Kuwait Nassar Abdulrahman J Al-Mutairi said I would like to avail this opportunity to extend my congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince, and the Government and people of the State of Kuwait. I pray to Almighty Allah to maintain Kuwait’s security and safety and further progress and prosperity.

He stated the deep-rooted historical relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, its leadership and its people, which are based on respect and cooperation in all fields, and which stood in front of fluctuations and all climates, and considered a model of relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador said there relations are further deepened by the high profile visits, such as the visit of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, and the visit of His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al Sabah, the Prime Minister, to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the visit of H.E. Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister of Pakistan to the State of Kuwait.