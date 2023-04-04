Relatable Ramzan | By Sana Tauseef

Relatable Ramzan

IT has been quite a while since I have penned down anything … when asked, I reflected and got the response from within … like every Pakistani I am hurt, disappointed and feel hopeless seeing where we are heading … or are we even heading anywhere?

Ramzan is believed to be the holiest month for us Muslims, a month to reboot our physical and spiritual connections. A month of blessings that offers a chance to cleanse our souls, practice patience, focus on humility and contentment with devotion and perseverance. But most of all this is a month that teaches us values about empathy and compassion.

While the entire world gears up to celebrate the month of Ramzan and offer special relief to fasting Muslims, we in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan witness a wave of price hike in almost all items of use catering to the very basic necessities of the people of Pakistan. This is a vicious cycle that has been witnessed to be in practice since forever. The reason for these criminal price hike depends on many factors starting from the deteriorating economic conditions of our country, the instability of our political systems, lack of check and balance/accountability, current import restrictions and the depreciation of our local currency. All these factors have contributed to the misery of a common man.

Next are the natural calamities like the devastating floods experienced by Pakistan last year which led to massive displacements and destruction of almost 80% of the crops. Locusts attacks were also reported last year that caused damage to the crops and our agricultural fields. These calamities have a long-term impact on developing countries like us and the effects of growing demand with a restricted supply takes a heavy toll on the consumers and also the country at a macroeconomic level.

The most notorious and unreasonable (and unacceptable) factor for the price hike is the greed and hoarding by the domestic supply chain from the produce brokers to the wholesalers and retailers. Defying all the basic teachings of Islam especially in the context of Ramzan, these vendors go on a vicious earning rampage to earn unreasonably during this holy month. Since the government mostly does not exercise any check and balance and enforce consumer protection laws, these vendors are free to charge their customers exorbitantly. Secondly, during the month of Ramzan, a large quantity of adulterated goods and fake products are floated towards consumers amidst increased demand.

This disloyal attitude is not just restricted to vendors but is deep rooted in every fragment of our society. Be it our education field, where students and teachers are tricking their ways for shortcuts, or medical field where some doctors are the money minting machines while other scammers claiming to be doctors shamelessly play with human lives (especially in rural areas). There is a general lack of sincerity and compassion in almost every profession from the lowest level to the highest echelons of government.

Pakistanis are resilient nation who are good at adapting to their miseries which has, unfortunately, made situation worse for everyone. When people go numb and dumb, they often forget their basic human right to raise voice against injustice and atrocities. We are known for our hospitality and selfless charity but we also need to learn to stand-up and empower each other in recognizing our true potential. Ramzan is a good time to rectify our course and make amends for salvation. God doesn’t need our starvation but he reminds us to nurture our souls through worship and sincere devotion.

—The writer is a film maker, freelance columnist and a travel influencer.

Email: [email protected]