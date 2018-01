SIALKOT :Federal Minister for Interior Prof. Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that some politicians rejected by the masses were creating hurdles in the smooth way of national progress and prosperity by doing negative politics. Addressing a big public meeting at Baddo Malhi, district Narowal after inaugurating a gas supply project, he said that such elements had no space in future politics as politically matured people would again reject them in general election 2018.

Orignally published by APP