Rejected politicians changing parties to deceive masses: JI

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirjaul Haq, has said that if the corrupt and dishonest politicians were able the win in general elections on the basis of their wealth like the Senate election, the masses would lose confidence in the democratic system.

He was speaking at the Ijtema of the JI Mardan district held at the Madrissah Tafheem ul Quran, on Sunday. Sirajul Haq said that the rejected politicians were changing partiers in order to deceive the masses. He said that the people who had been in power thrice in turns had failed to provide any relief to the masses and the present government was unable to end load shedding despite its tall claims.

The JI chief said if the MMA was voted to power, it would introduce the Islamic system of Zakat in place of the present interest based financial system and more than ninety million people of Pakistan would pay Zakat instead of nine lakh tax payers at present. As a result, the country’s economy would be strengthened and the financial problems of the people would be solved in a much better way, he said. He said that the present system protected the interest of the VIPs and capitalists and exploited the common man.

The JI chief said that major state institutions like PIA, Steel Mills, WAPDA and Railways were destroyed whereas the private businesses of the corrupt ruler were earning profits. He said the only way to steer the country out of the prevailing mess was to throw the corrupt politicians out of power. Sirajul Haq said for having a clean Pakistan, a clean leader should be present. He further said that if the political parties give tickets to dishonest people then how the system will remain on the right track.

He said if the general elections also turned out to be like the general elections then it will be a futile exercise. The CJP has been taking suo moto notices of series of social and governance issues, ranging from rape and murder cases to alleged corruption, and mis-governance in public sectors.—Agencies