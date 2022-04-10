Rejected bunch is atop its container again, says Marriyum

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-N Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the dejected and rejected bunch behind the destruction of people due to inflation, unemployment and economic downturn was once again atop the container.

The statement came hours after former premier Imran Khan vowed to begin freedom struggle against a “foreign conspiracy of regime change” in Pakistan.

Aurangzeb in today’s statement urged those trampling the Constitution, law and order, democracy and ethics to let people take a sigh of relief.

“Let [the government] rectify the current dismal state of the masses that you’re responsible for,” she remarked.

The PML-N leader asked arch-rivals Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to run a campaign as they please, but also consider for the time being that the Parliament had kicked them out.

She advised the former rulers to take heed and contemplate the reasons for their defeat. “Bring your hate speech and action of creating divisions in the nation to an end,” she said.