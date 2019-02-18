REIT has a vital role to economy: RCCI President

Rawalpindi

The Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) has a vital role to the economy and the investment landscape in Pakistan with the opportunity to benefit from large, diversified holdings of real estate. In a statement, Acting President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Muhammad Badar Haroon said that due to lack of awareness people are hesitant in investing through REIT.

He urged Government to facilitate and provide incentives to stock market being the key pillar of economy. Since their inception, REITs have helped many countries including U.S. achieve important economic and social goals.

He also felicitated newly elected Chairman Governing Board, Zahid Latif Khan of REIT. He expressed hope that new chairman will lead the organization to the next level and contribute towards betterment of the economy.—APP

