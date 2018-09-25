Reinforce ITP

ISLAMABAD Traffic Police (ITP) ever since its establishment back in 2006 has tried to make the traffic system a model of excellence. What makes the force distinct is its courteous attitude with road users. It is important to equip this force with necessary manpower as well as latest equipment so that it could discharge its responsibilities in efficient and effective manner.

Given the rise in population of the Capital as well as the flow of traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Farrukh Rashid has emphasised the need to enhance strength of the ITP pointing out that dearth of traffic officials was undermining the efficiency of the force and contributing to worsening traffic problems with each passing day. The demand of the senior police official is very much genuine as the Capital on a daily basis sees a huge flow of traffic and resultant traffic jams causing great inconvenience to everyone. Tehreek-i-Insaf government has come to power with the slogan of bringing change and reforms and one expects that Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, will pay heed to demand of the senior police official and order more recruitment ensuring merit as it is imperative to further improve ITP performance.

It is also very important that beside a well-trained traffic police, everyone who is on the road is well versed with traffic laws and has road sense to drive with patience following all rules and regulations. The chaos and indiscipline on the road is only due to the reason that there are no proper training centres or schools where one can go, learn and then clear various tests to get a valid license. Until such a system is evolved, indiscipline on roads would continue. The senior police official also suggested some other measures including increase in the amount of fine on traffic violations. Doing so indeed will have a prohibitive impact on violators and also help bring down the ratio of road accidents. In addition, the PTI government also needs to give a serious consideration to building a state of the art mass transit transport system that cater to the requirements of both Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus project has helped mitigate suffering of commuters who now have a decent mode of travel available to them. However, benefit of the project is not reaching to all parts of two cities and their suburban areas from where hundreds of thousands of people move in and out of the two cities daily. Metro train project from Rawat to Pak Secretariat as well as linking different parts of two cities through other metro projects will not only provide better transport facilities to the commuters but also greatly help deal with traffic congestion on the roads.

Share on: WhatsApp