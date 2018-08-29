Reimbursement of tuition fee

Prime Minister’s fee reimbursement scheme was launched for the students of less developed areas. Thousands of poor students from the backward districts of Sindh got admission in Masters, MS/M.Phil and PhD at University of Sindh, Jamshoro in 2017. They paid fee of their first academic year in January 2017, after that Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced PMFRS for the year 2017-18.

The postgraduate students of Sindh University registered themselves for the scheme and also submitted said Performa, including bank accounts and educational documents in Financial Aid Office of Sindh University. Although, the HEC has issued total amount of the tuition fee to University of Sindh but it has not been transferred into the bank accounts of the students as of now. Due to this too much late reimbursement of the tuition fee, majority of the students find it hard to continue their higher education. Therefore, the concerned authorities are requested to solve this issue as soon as possible so that the poor students can pay their second year’s fee and continue to quench thirst of knowledge.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Jamshoro

Share on: WhatsApp