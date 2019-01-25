Reimagined bestseller HUAWEI Y7 Prime

Lahore

Huawei has begun this year by reimagining its bestselling Y Series and announcing pre-orders for the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019. The much-awaited device, builds on the flagship attributes of its predecessor HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 that became a category leader at its debut. This year’s variant is fully loaded with cutting-edge technology all through its design, display, speed and camera. It promises a complete flagship experience that outdoes all other entry-level smartphones on the market.Heralding the launch of its bestselling Y Series, Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei CBG said: “The HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is built to capture the hearts and minds of people. Last year, we received a phenomenal response for the HUAWEI Y Series since it became the bestseller in its price segment. This year, we hope to set new records by promising a fully reimagined experience.” Building up on its vibrant features, the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 calls upon youngsters with its exquisite design.—Agencies

