Rehmani strongly condemn killing of two civilians by Indian army

SRINAGAR : Muhammad Farooq Rehmani chairman J&K Peoples Freedom League and former convenor All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK,has strongly condemned an indiscriminate and brutal killings of youth Javaid Butt and Suhail Lone in Shopian by the Indian troops last night.

He said we are raising our voice against the naked death and dance policy of India in the besieged region and we strongly call upon the UN to break its long silence and convene a meeting of the SC to discuss the Kashmir dispute and tragedy being perpetrated on the people of the occupied state for many decades.

He urged on the UN to designate a high level commission for Kashmir to observe and report an on-spot situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Orignally published by NNI