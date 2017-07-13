Rehmani remembers martyrs of 13th July 1931

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has paid rich tributes to the 22 Kashmiris who received bullets of the Dogra police on their chests one after another while reciting Azan near the Central jail Srinagar on July 13, 1931.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that as a result of the unparalleled incident of 20th century, the tyrannical dynastical regime of 100 years fell crumbled-like a house of cards in 1947.

He said that fall of the Hari Singh regime was followed by the Indian invasion of Kashmir depriving the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination. During the last 70 years over half million Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir have lost their lives and an equal number of the population has been forced to flee from their ancestral homes to take shelter in Pakistan, he said.

“The remaining population in the occupied Kashmir has been fighting against India for their freedom according to the UN charter and UN resolutions. The people of Jammu and Kashmir hail and observe the martyrs day of 13th July as dawn of their political struggle and follow imprints of the 1st group of mujahideen throughout ups and downs of their turbulent history,” he added.

Farooq Rehmani warned the world of the dire repercussions of its silence if the Indian troops were not prevented from perpetrating tyranny on the Kashmiris and not granting them the right to plebiscite according to the international pledges. He demanded an instant end to all brutalities and draconian laws in vogue in occupied Kashmir.

“The region is facing horrible chaos because of India’s obduracy on the question of resolving Kashmir peacefully and the UN should address the vulnerability of political environment without losing time,” he said. He condemned the killing of Yatris in occupied Kashmir and demanded an early probe into the incident.