Rehmani remembers freedom fighter Nazir Shah

Islamabad

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has paid rich tributes to a renowned freedom-fighter, Nazir Ahmad Shah, on the occasion of his 24th martyrdom anniversary.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Nazir Ahmad Shah was a dedicated leader of the movement and had sacrificed his young age for the cause of freedom. Shah was martyred brutally by the Indian troops in their custody on 15 June, 1994 and his slaughtered body was found on a road in Bemina Srinagar.

Farooq Rehmani said that struggle and martyrdom for freedom was unforgettable and ensured continuity and success in the ongoing campaign for achieving the goal of the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, the people of Kashmir have firm faith in the righteousness of their cause and they repeatedly through their resistance urge on the world community to lend support to their liberation from an illegal and forcible occupation of India. He strongly condemned perpetuation of state terrorism by the Indian forces in the occupied territory and along the LoC that had targeted and martyred precious and innocent human lives in a very brutal ways during the last several months without any regard for the international humanitarian law.

He said India was responsible for sabotaging every peaceful effort by the international community to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute but still the UN and its agencies should shoulder the responsibility to address the worst political and humanitarian situation and prevent India from continuing her tyrannical policy of crushing the Kashmiris by harsh and inhuman military methods.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has warmly congratulated Muslims across the world, especially the Muslims of Jammu & Kashmir, Palestine on the eve of Eidul Fitr, for their steadfast and constant struggle for freedom, democracy and human rights against foreign occupations, invasions and monster of dictatorship and foreign hegemony.—KMS