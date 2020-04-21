Rehmani expresses concern over India’s onslaught on IOK

ISLAMABAD The Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has expressed great concern over India’s demographic and administrative onslaught on Kashmir as a separate historic and geographic entity in the name of the socalled Reorganisation Act 2020. Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the purpose of the Reorganisation Act 2020 was to wipe out Kashmir from the international map as a world conflict under numerous Security Council resolutions following the Partition in 1947. He said that the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres should take cognizance of the violations of the Modi government in Kashmir and through Security Council and General Assembly urge the Indian government to withdraw all the laws and actions adopted and implemented on or after 5th August 2019 in occupied Kashmir. He said the UN Secretary General has great international responsibility and clout to draw attention of the member states to the grim reality in Kashmir and compel India to honour its international commitments vis-a-vis Kashmir dispute. Instead of addressing the burning challenge of the COVID-19 to India’s 1.5 billion impoverished population, the Modi government has diverted its all public, administrative and military resources to conquering Kashmir. Muhammad Farooq Rehmani denounced India for taking extreme and draconian steps in the disputed territory and emphasised the UN Secretary General to censure India and compel it to repeal such laws and withdraw their notifications. The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken some significant steps during the last 10 days. They are:- Five hundred thousand Hindu families of non-state resident character of West Pakistan get domicile. All the universities of Kashmir brought under the control of Delhi. Hindu shrines under the central control.—KMS