Rehmani condemns US proclamation on Jerusalem

Islamabad

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), has strongly denounced the US President Donald Trump’s unilateral proclamation to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Zionist Israel, urging on the UN to take cognizance of America’s violations of the UN resolutions on Palestine.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that it was a mad decision of hate and revenge to move the US embassy to Jerusalem which had potential to ultimately bring disaster to the world peace and civilization.—KMS