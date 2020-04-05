Rehmani condemns savage CASO by Indian forces in Kulgam

ISLAMABAD The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has strongly condemned savage siege and search operation by the Indian army and police in Kulgam. Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad said that in the operation four youth were martyred and three houses, animal sheds with four cows, 60 sheep and currency notes worth of hundreds of thousands rupees were burnt to ashes sending shock waves across the territory. He said that such a gruesome ruthless military operation as carried out with fire arms and ammunition could neither be forgiven nor forgotten by the people of Kashmir. He stated that India was hiding its nefarious designs and intentions under the façade of coronavirus and made the life of the hell during the last 8 months lockdown in the backdrop of the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status. Muhammad Farooq Rehmani drew attention of the world community to the second phase of the Indian campaign to completely change the demography of Kashmir. He expressed his serious concern over the new domicile law imposed on April 1 in Jammu and Kashmir, which would more rapidly than even Palestine alter the status and identity of many centuries of Jammu and Kashmir. “The law is extremely an aggressive and draconian in character to establish a fanatic RSS State on the Himalayan ranges of the South Asia,” he elaborated. As a first step to unravel the hidden designs of the RSS backed BJP regime of India, he urged Pakistan to report the elaborated plan of India in an extra-ordinary communication to the Security Council members and permanent members, Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Kashmir, Presidents of the Security Council, President of the CHR Geneva & the General Assembly, heads of the European Union, Shangai Conference & SARAK, Presidents and Kings of the friendly States, requesting them to themselves also write to the Indian government on its latest domicile law for J&K.—KMS