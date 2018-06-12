Rehman, Younus Habib not to appear before FIA

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party leader Rehman Malik, Imtiaz Sheikh and Younus Habib refused to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency in relation to the Asghar Khan case.

According to sources, FIA had issued summons to Rehman Malik, Younus Habib, Imtiaz Sheikh, Advocate Yousaf Memon, Jam Mashooq, and Jam Haider Afaq for appearance on Monday but only Memon, Mashooq and Afaq appeared before the FIA.

Sources said that Rehman Malik told FIA officials on phone that he is trying to save himself from the media, which is why he didn’t appear in the case. While speaking to a news channel, Rehman Malik said that the FIA did not summon him but wrote a letter seeking guidance. He said that when the Asghar Khan case happened he was the Additional DG FIA and was ready to guide the FIA under the law. Malik said that he received the FIA’s letter late and due to sickness he couldn’t go for the hearing.

Younus Habib in his written letter said that he didn’t appear as he is unwell. Sources said that the PPP leader Imtiaz Sheikh also refused to appear before the FIA in the case.