Rehman urges PM to form technical committee to probe into RTS failure

Staff Reporter

Former interior minister and Pakistan People’s party (PPP) leader Senator Rehman Malik on Sunday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to form a technical committee to probe into disruption of the Results Transmission System (RTS) on the July 25th elections day.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister, Rehman Malik said the constitution of Pakistan charged the Senate standing committee with the responsibility of ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.

However, given the ‘numerous’ complaints of RTS failure received on the elections day, the committee wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

