Rehman takes notice of shortage of POL products

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has taken suo-moto notice on the law and order situation on the law order situation in the country emerging because of the shortage of petroleum products in country and directed Secretary Interior to initiate an enquiry by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to find motives behind these crises.

Senator Rehman Malik asked to investigate as to why and how shortage has risen to this level so sudden. He has questioned that why Director General Oil did not take the right action in time. The FIA has been directed to inquire why the ships were not allowed to offload by the Director General Oil.