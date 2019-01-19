Rehman Malik takes notice of young man death at hotel

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik had taken serious notice of the news about the incident in which a young man died after his head got stuck in an automatic door at the entrance to a five star hotel.

According to detail, the head of 28-year-old Siraj uddin got stuck in an automatic door at the entrance to Mövenpick Hotel Karachi and the young man received critical injuries on his head and face when he tried to pass through it. According to report the deceased belonged to Balochistan’s Pishin district and used to supply ice to the five star hotel, a press release said here.

Senator A. Rehman Malik had directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh and Federal Investigation Agency to investigate as how a substandard and technically faulty automatic door was installed at the main entrance of the Hotel which claimed a life.

He had directed them to apprise the Committee as why the scanner of the door was not working properly and who was responsible for its regular surveillance and maintenance.

Senator A. Rehman Malik also sought a detail report from the Ministry of Interior and IG Police Islamabad about the increase in the number of street crimes, car and bikes thefts and burglaries in the Islamabad Capital Territory. He said that it was highly alarming that such crimes were taking place in the capital area of the country.—APP

