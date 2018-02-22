Rehman Malik takes notice of ignoring HRs violation in IOK in Int’l Conference

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator A. Rehman Malik taking serious notice of ignoring human rights violation by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir in International Human Rights Conference held in Islamabad.

Expressing concerns over not placing sheer human rights violation at agenda of International Conference, Senator Rehman Malik summoned Minister of Human Rights (MoHR) to explain the matter.

In a letter to Ministry of Human Rights of Pakistan, he has directed to apprise the Committee as to why the issues of Human Rights Violations in Kashmir and killing of innocent Pakistani across Line of Control (LoC) were ignored and not included in the agenda of the conference.

Rehman Malik further directed that what were the motives of Ministry of Human Rights behind ignoring “the issue of human rights violations in Kashmir by Indian Forces” particularly in the month of February which 5th, the Government of Pakistan observes as “Kashmir Day” in solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their fight against Indian brutalities and for their genuine right of self-determination under United Nations Security Council Resolution.

He asked that the title of the three-day conference, organized by the Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) is “Owing HR for a Better World” so how could it ignore the “Indian Forces Human Rights Violations and their crimes against humanity in Kashmir”.

The international conference in its agenda has declared that it will be focusing on “Protecting Women & Children through Policy & Law under national & international framework” even then ignored the worst kinds of brutalities of Indian Forces against innocent Kashmiri women and children, questioned Senator A. Rehman Malik.

In the letter it is asked, “Moreover how matter related to the Human Rights violations across Line of Control (LoC) have been ignored wherein on daily basis innocent Pakistanis civilians are being killed in firing by Indian Army”.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that this was the best opportunity for Pakistan to had highlighted the killing of 1,40,000 innocent Kashmiries, 10993 rapes of innocent Kashmiri women and beside it thousand women were widowed and 15000 innocent were targeted by pelleting because of which many youth lost their eyesight forever by Indian Forces.

“It is matter of great concerns for the people of Pakistan and this committee to note that first ever conference conducted on issues of Human Rights organized by Ministry of Human Rights, the Pakistan point of view stood missing deliberately and intentionally”, he added.

The Secretary Human Rights and Director General, International Affairs Mr. Hassan Mangi and D.G Human Rights Muhammad Arshad have been summoned by name to explain as to why these brutalities of India have not been placed on the agenda.

In the meantime the FIA has been directed to check misuse of federal funds used in this conference. It is reported that some funds have misused or misappropriated.

It was also noted that instead of advocating Kashmir cause and highlighting miseries and Indian brutalities HR ministry arranged a musical evening. The matter will be taken up by the committee next week.

Orignally published by INP