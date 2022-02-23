Rehman Malik passes away at 70

Islamabad: Veteran PPP leader, former senator and interior minister Rehman Malik passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. He was undergoing treatment in Islamabad due to coronavirus-related complications.

The news was confirmed by the late senator’s spokesperson, Riaz Ali Turi, on Twitter.

Deeply devasted to say that Former Interior Minister, PPP' senior leader Abdul Rehman Malik passed away. Sorrow, pain and grief are indescribable. All are requested to pray for his soul. — Riaz Ali Turi (@RiazToori) February 22, 2022

“Deeply devasted to say that Former Interior Minister, PPP’ senior leader Abdul Rehman Malik passed away”, said Riaz in the tweet.

He further requested everyone to pray for the departed soul.

Condolences

People across the nation were saddened by the news of Rehman Malik’s death.

PPP as well as other parties’ leaders offered their condolences.

PPP co-chairman and ex-president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari paid homage to the late senator and said that Rehman Malik was a “hardworking and capable interior minister”.

Incumbent Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also expressed his grief over the passing of Rehman Malik and extended his condolences to the late minister’s family.

سابق وزیر داخلہ و رہنما پیپلز پارٹی رحمن ملک کے انتقال پر دکھ اورافسوس کااظہار کرتا ہوں رحمن ملک کے لواحقین اور خاندان کے دیگر افراد کے کیساتھ اظہار تعزیت رحمن ملک کی رحلت کی خبر سن کر دکھ ہوا۔ خاندان کے غم میں برابر کے شریک ہیں۔

1/2 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) February 23, 2022

PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal also tweeted expressing his sorrow, saying he was deeply saddened by the death of the former minister.

سابق وزیر داخلہ رحمن ملک کے انتقال پہ دلی صدمہ ہوا- اللہ تعالی ان کی مغفرت فرمائے اور ان کے اہل خانہ کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے آمین! pic.twitter.com/rCiz3WL6Pw — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) February 22, 2022

Pakistan Observer mourns the departure of Mr Malik

Pakistan Observer is deeply saddened at the demise of Mr Rehman Malik.

Rehman Malik had been a great admirer of and regular contributor to Pakistan Observer for almost two decades.

During the time, he had provided excellent articles and thought-provoking insights on various topics.

His most recent contribution had been about the investigation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s assassination.

“Fourteen years have passed and PPP workers are still waiting for justice in the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto assassination case. As a nation, we were so unfortunate that we lost such a visionary, heroic and charismatic international leader”, he wrote in the article.

He applauded the JIT for doing their best job in the case and hoped that perpetrators in the high-profile assassination case will be punished.

Mr Malik had also written a book with startling revelations about Benazir Bhutto’s assassination.

The book, titled “The Assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto” comprises 28 chapters and carries all the details of characters involved in the incident of Liaqat Bagh. The book is published in both English and Urdu and is available to the public for free.