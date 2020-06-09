Rehan Shaikh appointed CEO Standard Chartered Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi



Rehan Shaikh has been appointed as the Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan).

According to a statement issued here on Monday, Rehan Shaikh’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Rehan Shaikh is currently CEO, Islamic Banking at Standard Chartered.

He has extensive senior management and diversified banking experience in Pakistan and internationally, across retail, commercial and corporate & institutional banking and Islamic banking segment.