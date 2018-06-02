Reham’s book won’t benefit PML-N: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s senior leader Rana Sanaullah has dismissed the notion that Reham Khan’s book on Imran Khan would benefit PML-N.

He says the book could be damaging for Imran Khan’s politics if Reham Khan really made some disclosures about her former husband’s personal life.

The book is yet to be published.

But anchorperson Hamza Ali Abbasi has claimed that he has read entire manuscript of the book.

“The conclusion of the book is that Imran Khan is the worst person and she (Reham Khan) is the best woman on this earth,” Abbasi said.