Reham Khan visits girl who was paraded naked in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN : Reham Khan, a social activist and former wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, went to DI Khan to get justice for the girl who was paraded naked in the village.

She met the family. The 16-year-old girl broke into tears while narrating her ordeal before Reham.

After that, she addressed the media, talking about how the SHO mistreated the girl when she approached the police.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarian has accused Revenue Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur of facilitating the culprits who recently paraded naked an orphan teenaged girl.

In his letter to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, MNA Dawar Khan Kundi stated that KP Revenue Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been a source of embarrassment for the party and the party chief himself.

“Recently, his support for the criminals in the case in which an orphan girl was paraded naked by eight men in village Gara Matt, Union Council, Burkhi, Tehsil Draban, Dera Ismail Khan, has lowered our heads in shame. I visited the family a week before and they asked, infact requested, me to make sure that Ali Amin Gandapur, Revenue Minister KPK, may be forced and asked to withdraw his support for the criminals,” he wrote.

He further wrote that he found out the reservations of the concerned family were true. He stated that that Gandapur provided “logistic and physical support to the criminals in violation of the moral norms of the society”.

Kundi wrote, “The notorious activities of Ali Amin Gandapur are a source of providing a bad name to the party as a whole. I am of the view that to avoid the wrath of Allah, you must ask CM KPK Pervez Khattak to remove him from his ministerial portfolio and must ask forgiveness from the bereaved family and should withdraw his support from the criminals”.

He concluded his letter by stating that it is time that the party should stand with that orphan girl and provide justice to her as soon as possible.

Orignally published by NNI