Reham Khan leaves Pakistan citing threats

Reham Khan, former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, has left the country citing threats to her by unknown individuals.

Speaking to media, Reham confirmed that she left Pakistan on Sunday night and that she was receiving threats through phone calls made to her staff. Reham also reportedly shared an audio recording, in which the coordinator of Reham Khan Foundation is telling her how he received calls from unknown numbers and was threatened to not coordinate Reham’s interviews and events.

She further said that she has had to discontinue the schooling of her daughter, due to which she is extremely distressed, adding, “None of the political parties is standing by me, nor backing me”. Reham said that it is a battle that she can not fight while staying in Pakistan.

She, however, had yet to explain if there was some specific issue pertaining to which she had been issued threats, or name any party standing against her. There was also no confirmation if she had filed a complaint with the police in this regard.

Reham, however, said that her “staff was receiving these threats since last September”, but now these threats have increased, so she decided to leave Pakistan. The former wife of the PTI chairman confirmed that “several former cricketers called her and advised her to forget Imran Khan and not to get into any fight with him.”

The development comes days after Reham said that she believes she will have to break her silence over certain things in her knowledge. “There were many matters that were and are in my knowledge and I have remained silent about them but now that everything is out in the public and everyone is talking about it, I feel like I will soon have to break my silence about them,” she said in an interview with an Indian news channel on Saturday.

Reham Khan Reham expressed her surprise at the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s judgement that gave a clean chit to Imran Khan in a disqualification case against the PTI chief.—Agencies

